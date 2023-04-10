Police search for motive after imam stabbed at New Jersey mosque while leading prayer

Authorities are investigating after a religious leader was attacked inside a prominent New Jersey mosque on Sunday.

An imam at the Omar Mosque in Paterson, about 15 miles north of Newark, was leading prayer when the suspect, identified as Serif Zorba, 32, stabbed him multiple times in the back, police told NBC New York.

“As they kneeled forward in the prayer, this person pulled out a knife and lunged at the imam, stabbing him multiple times in the back,” Abdul Hamden, a spokesperson for the mosque, told the outlet.

Congregants rushed the man and held him down until police arrived and took him into custody, NBC New York reported.

Zorba now faces a number of charges, including attempted murder.

Any motive in the stabbing was not immediately clear as of early Monday morning.

The attack occurred during the Muslim holy month Ramadan. Police said Zorba had visited the mosque several times before to pray.

The Paterson Police Department and the Omar Mosque did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh told reporters on Sunday that the imam was recovering at a hospital following the incident.

“I did want to let him know that not only are we praying for him, but there will be extra protection around his mosque and other mosques,” he said in comments aired by NBC New York. “Extra police attention is automatic in a situation like this because, quite frankly, I feel like we could’ve lost this imam.”

Officers and police vehicles were stationed outside the Omar Mosque for the remainder of the day.

“This will make us join with each other in a stronger fashion to even attend the mosque more regularly, to make sure we’re here with our brothers and sisters in solidarity,” Hamden said.