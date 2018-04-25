Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

New York City police are searching for the owner of a dog that attacked a woman during an argument on the subway.

Police say the attack happened last week on the No. 4 train in Manhattan. Witnesses say the woman asked the owner to move his dog when it bumped her on a seat. Onlookers say the woman pushed the dog off the seat repeatedly before the man hit her.

Witnesses say the dog bit the woman's foot when she hit the man back.