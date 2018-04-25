Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Police search for owner of dog that bit woman on NYC subway

Video shows the woman struggle as the dog clamps down and the surrounding crowd yells.

by Associated Press /

New York City police are searching for the owner of a dog that attacked a woman during an argument on the subway.

Police say the attack happened last week on the No. 4 train in Manhattan. Witnesses say the woman asked the owner to move his dog when it bumped her on a seat. Onlookers say the woman pushed the dog off the seat repeatedly before the man hit her.

Witnesses say the dog bit the woman's foot when she hit the man back.

Subway ride turns wild, ends with dog biting shoe

Video shows the woman struggle as the dog clamps down and the surrounding crowd yells. The dog released the woman's sneaker and was taken off the train by its owner.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says non-service animals should be contained on the subway.

