Breaking News Emails
Authorities on Thursday continued searching for a Virginia 2-year-old who vanished from his bed on Monday.
Noah Tomlin was last seen by his mother in his bed in their Buckroe Beach area mobile home at about 1 a.m. Monday morning, Hampton Police Chief Terry L. Sult said. The mother reported the toddler missing at 11:35 a.m. Monday.
"We’re turning over every stone," Sult said. "We’re going to do everything we can to bring this child home safely."
Sult said Tuesday that investigators were "considering everything from the child just walking away" to foul play. But by Wednesday, he said they had done a thorough search of the "isolated" area near the boy's home, come up with nothing and "extended (the search) well beyond the range a toddler could walk."
He said some crews were focusing on a landfill about 10 miles from Noah's home, while others had extended the search beyond state lines.
"We’re not ruling anything out until we find the child," Sult said.
Noah was last seen wearing a white and green pajama shirt and diaper.