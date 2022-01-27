Pennsylvania man followed woman home, shot her after she accidentally bumped into him at store, police say

Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a man suspected of shooting at a woman after she accidentally bumped into him at a grocery store Wednesday.

The woman bumped into Moenell A. Coleman just before 10 a.m. at the Coatesville Market and apologized, but he "began to get irate and threaten to shoot her," according to a statement from the Coatesville Police Department.

The woman, who has not been identified, left the store as Coleman, 25, continued to threaten to shoot her, police said. She drove about a block back to her home.

Coleman followed the woman and watched her park, police said. When she opened the door to her house, he "fired multiple shots at her standing in the front door."

The woman was grazed by a bullet in the right leg, and her brother, who was in the house was also struck by a bullet, according to police. The woman was treated on the scene while her brother was treated at a nearby hospital.

Moenell A. Coleman. City of Coatesville Police Department

Coleman is wanted on two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, felon not to possess and other charges.

Police said investigators searched his last Coatesville City residence, and found evidence related to the shooting.

He is on the run and considered armed and dangerous.

Coatesville is about 40 miles west of Philadelphia.