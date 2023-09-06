Police seek security video after University of Wisconsin-Madison student was sexually assaulted and beaten

Police are asking for security footage after a University of Wisconsin-Madison student was sexually assaulted and beaten in a horrific off-campus attack.

The student, a woman in her 20s, was found around 3:20 a.m. local time Sunday on W. Wilson Street in the city's downtown area after a person who lives nearby noticed that she had been severely beaten, the Madison Police Department said in a news release.

She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive.

Police said they do not think the woman knew her attacker. They urged the public to send them any security footage from the area. Authorities are particularly interested in videos from people who live within a few blocks of the intersection of W. Wilson and Bedford streets.

"I have authorized a full complement of police resources to bring this person or persons to justice," Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a news conference.

Detectives swabbed the area and gathered physical, digital and biological evidence, police said. As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made.