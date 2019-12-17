Police seeking missing siblings want to speak to man driving car playing 'loud children's music'

Florida authorities want to speak with a man seen driving a white car that was playing children's music as they continue to search for two young siblings who disappeared from the front yard of their Jacksonville home on Sunday.
Braxton Williams, 6, and his sister Bri’ya Williams, 5, were last seen at around 11:30 a.m. outside their home at the Paradise Valley mobile park, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities said Braxton is "on the Autism Spectrum but will communicate with others." An Amber Alert for the two children remained active on Tuesday afternoon.
T.K. Waters, chief of investigation, said at a news conference Tuesday that investigators received information that a four-door older model white car playing "loud children's music" was seen in the neighborhood.
The car was possibly driven by an older white male, Waters said.
"We'd like to ask that individual some questions and have an opportunity to talk to him," he told reporters.
The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for more information.
Detectives searched more than 430 houses in the community and over 20 bodies of water, according to Waters. Authorities also spoke to Braxton and Bri'ya's parents, who are 100 percent cooperative with the investigation, Waters said.
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams told reporters Monday that investigators don't know if the children wandered off on their own, or were taken.
"If you live in the area, please search your property including under mobile homes, in sheds, in and around abandoned cars," he said.
Bryan Williams, the children's father, told NBC News that he was setting up for a barbecue outside the home and went inside for a minute or two. When he came back outside, Braxton and Bri'ya were gone, he said.
"I've been doing this for the last three years," he said, calling it a "normal" day.
Williams said the children's mother was also in the home at the time. He called the police after he searched for the children but couldn't find them.