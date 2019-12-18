Missing Jacksonville siblings found safe, Florida police say they likely wandered off

Two young siblings who disappeared from the front yard of their Jacksonville home over the weekend have been found, authorities said Tuesday.
Braxton Williams, 6, and his sister Bri’ya Williams, 5, were last seen at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday outside their home at the Paradise Valley mobile park, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
"Great News! The Florida AMBER Alert for Braxton and Bri'ya Williams of Jacksonville has been resolved," the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced at 4:37 p.m. on Tuesday. "The children are safe. Thank you for sharing!"
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said the kids appear to have wandered off and took shelter in a dilapidated pumphouse about 400 meters from their home at about 3:30 p.m Tuesday. Authorities are still trying to get more details from the children.
"As far as their condition goes, they’re lively and talkative," the sheriff said. "They asked for a cheese pizza, that we quickly delivered to them."
Braxton and Bri'ya are at a local hospital for observation, where they are being treated for dehydration and minor injuries.
Hours earlier, T.K. Waters, chief of investigation, told reporters that investigators received information that a four-door older model white car playing "loud children's music" was seen in the neighborhood.
Authorities said Braxton is "on the Autism Spectrum but will communicate with others." An Amber Alert for the two children remained active on Tuesday afternoon.
Detectives searched more than 430 houses in the community and over 20 bodies of water, according to Waters. Authorities also spoke to Braxton and Bri'ya's parents, who are 100 percent cooperative with the investigation, Waters said.
"If you live in the area, please search your property including under mobile homes, in sheds, in and around abandoned cars," he said.
Bryan Williams, the children's father, told NBC News that he was setting up for a barbecue outside the home and went inside for a minute or two. When he came back outside, Braxton and Bri'ya were gone, he said.
"I've been doing this for the last three years," he said, calling it a "normal" day.
Williams said the children's mother was also in the home at the time. He called the police after he searched for the children but couldn't find them.