Police seized weapons from family home of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger

Police seized a .40-caliber Glock 22 pistol — popular with law enforcement — matching magazines and a knife from the family home of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, court documents revealed Thursday.

When police arrested Kohberger in Pennsylvania, investigators took the weapon, three empty magazines for the Glock and a Smith & Wesson pocket knife, according to newly unsealed search warrant documents.

The famed gun manufacturer touts its Glock 22 as one of its most popular police service weapons.

Kohberger, a doctoral criminal justice student at Washington State University, is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

The family home of accused murderer Bryan Kohberger in Albrightsville, Pa. TODAY

All four students — Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20 and Madison Mogen, 21 — were fatally stabbed.

The two universities are just 10 miles apart and residents of the two college towns — Pullman, Washington, and Moscow, Idaho — regularly travel the short distance to each locale.