Police shut down Brooklyn Bridge after man climbs to the top

The Brooklyn Bridge was closed in both directions Friday afternoon after a man climbed to the top, according to New York authorities.

Harry J. Wedin, chief of special operations with the New York City Police Department, said in a tweet that the man was threatening to jump from the bridge.

The agency's Emergency Service Unit was attempting to reach the man to rescue him, Wedin said.

"Due to police activity, all lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge are closed in both directions," a tweet from the police department read.