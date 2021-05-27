Police in two states search for Maine woman who vanished in Times Square

Police are looking for a Maine woman who was visiting New York City when she vanished on Monday.

Christine Hammontree. Falmouth Police Department

Christine Hammontree, 29, was last seen in Times Square early Monday morning, according to Falmouth, Maine, police. Surveillance video shows her getting into a vehicle outside of a McDonald's in the tourist hub.

Hammontree was reported missing by her parents on Tuesday. She was wearing an oversized blue t-shirt, cut off light blue jeans, sandals, and black Ray-Ban sunglasses, police said. She was also carrying an orange backpack.

Falmouth Police Lt. Jeffrey Pardue told NBC News that Hammontree had lived in New York for a time, but currently lived in Maine.

The New York City Police Department confirmed that it had detectives assisting in the search for Hammontree.