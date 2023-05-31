Police video shows a car rocketing off a tow truck on a Georgia highway

A Florida driver was seriously injured after her car “vaulted” off a tow truck ramp on a Georgia highway in a dramatic crash that was captured on a police officer’s body camera, authorities said Wednesday.

The May 24 incident occurred after an unrelated crash on the same highway in the southern part of the state, a spokeswoman for the Georgia State Patrol said in an email.

Around 11:20 a.m., the truck was getting ready to load a wrecked vehicle and was parked in the highway's eastbound left lane with its emergency lights on, according to a state patrol crash report.

Body camera video from an officer at the scene captured a car identified in the crash report as a 2014 Nissan Altima driving toward the truck's ramp.

The report doesn't say how fast the driver was moving but it identifies the posted speed limit in the area as 65 mph.

In the video, the Nissan drives up the ramp and launches into the air. The car slowly flips as it soars over the truck's cab and driver, who's standing near the vehicle's front bumper, and appears to land on its roof before rolling over on the road.

The crash report says the Nissan vaulted roughly 120 feet before it struck another car on the highway.

The Nissan's driver, identified in the report as a Tallahassee woman born in 2001, was hospitalized with serious injuries, the spokeswoman said. Her condition wasn't immediately clear.

A second driver was also hospitalized, according to the report.

It wasn't clear what the driver was doing prior to the crash, the spokeswoman said. Efforts to reach her Wednesday were unsuccessful.