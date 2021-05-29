Police working to identify young boy found dead on Vegas-area trail

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a boy believed to be about 10 years old after hikers found his body Friday morning on a trail outside Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the body may have been placed on the trail in the town of Mountain Springs, about 30 miles west of Vegas, sometime Thursday night.

The discovery near the Mountain Springs Trailhead was reported about 7:45 a.m., police said. The boy was described as 8- to 12-years-old and likely Latino.

Help us identify the 8-12-year-old boy found deceased near Mountain Springs Trailhead, on MM20, SR160.



Anyone who recognizes the child, or believes they know the child on the sketch is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521. pic.twitter.com/VONCCBOJLt — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 29, 2021

Authorities were looking at missing children reports from Southern California to Nevada in their quest to find the child's identity.

"We have detectives from all over the agency working a variety of different aspects trying to identify this young man," homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said during a news conference Friday.

Police said the Clark County Coroner’s Office would determine cause of death.

Meanwhile, officials released an artist's sketch of the boy with the hope that someone may recognize him and provide them with a name.