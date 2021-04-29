Policy for deputies who killed Andrew Brown Jr. says shooting moving vehicle is 'rarely effective'

Department policy for the sheriff's office in North Carolina where deputies fatally shot Andrew Brown Jr. as he was driving says shooting at moving vehicles is "rarely effective" and should be only a last resort to avoid an "imminent threat."

The shooting also raised concerns from a retired police lieutenant in Boston and a retired police chief from New Jersey, who said the deputies' use of lethal force generally runs counter to best practices.

Brown, 42, was killed last week in Elizabeth City as Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies sought to arrest him on drug charges.

District Attorney Andrew Womble said in court Wednesday that Brown made contact with officers while reversing his vehicle, then moving forward, prompting deputies to fire at him. But the sheriff's office policy, dated April 9 and uploaded to the county's website, directs deputies to try to avoid discharging their weapons under such circumstances.

"Shots fired at or from a moving vehicle involve additional considerations and risks, and are rarely effective," the policy states. "When feasible, deputies should take reasonable steps to move out of the path of an approaching vehicle instead of discharging their firearm at the vehicle or any of its occupants."

The policy also makes clear that a deputy "should only discharge a firearm at a moving vehicle or its occupants when the deputy reasonably believes there are no other reasonable means available to avert the imminent threat of the vehicle, or if deadly force other than the vehicle is directed at the deputy or others."

Another portion of the nine-page policy, which covers many scenarios deputies may encounter that could result in them discharging their weapons, said every potential deadly encounter is unique.

"The reasonableness of force will be judged from the perspective of a reasonable deputy on the scene at the time of the incident. Any evaluation of reasonableness must allow for the fact that deputies are often forced to make split-second decisions about the amount of force that reasonably appears necessary," the policy states.

"Given that no policy can realistically predict every possible situation a deputy might encounter, deputies are entrusted to use well-reasoned discretion in determining the appropriate use of force in each incident."

Former police supervisors said Brown's death merits further investigation because it is industry standard to hold fire even if a suspect is using a vehicle as a weapon. The longtime officers said shootings into vehicles can have tragic results and tend to put the lives of officers, the public and suspects in danger.

Brian Higgins, a retired police chief for the former Bergen County Police Department in New Jersey, said Brown's fatal shooting should be scrutinized.

"The general rule is you don't shoot at moving vehicles," said Higgins, an adjunct lecturer at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan. "It still warrants a deeper investigation. … Every time you do it, it's the exception."

The FBI announced earlier this week that it would open a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting, and a private autopsy commissioned by Brown's family determined he was shot five times, including a fatal shot to the back of his head.

A judge ruled Wednesday that video from four deputies' body cameras would not be released to the public yet, but Brown's immediate relatives and their lawyer would be able to view it within 10 days. At the hearing, Womble, the district attorney, said Brown's vehicle made contact with officers twice.

"As it backs up it does make contact with law enforcement officers," Womble said. "At this point, the car is stationary. There is no movement, and officers are positioned around the car. The next movement of the car is forward, it is in the direction of law enforcement and makes contact with law enforcement. It is then and only then that you hear shots."

Thomas Nolan, a former lieutenant and 27-year veteran of the Boston Police Department, said departments in the late 1990s and early 2000s began revisiting their deadly force policies pertaining to moving vehicles. He said many departments now urge officers to just step out of the way of moving vehicles, even if a suspect uses the vehicle as a weapon.

Police are generally authorized to shoot into a moving vehicle only in the rare instance when a suspect shoots or threatens to shoot from inside the vehicle, he said.

"We have yet another deadly force incident involving a Black man. We have no indication Mr. Brown was armed," said Nolan, an associate professor of sociology at Emmanuel College in Boston. "Language is contained in most of these policies that says the moving vehicle itself shall not constitute a dangerous or deadly weapon.

"If the contention in North Carolina is that somehow this vehicle was a dangerous weapon, that flies in the face of generally accepted practices, as well as commonly understood rules and procedures," he added.

Womble did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten and Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg did not return multiple emails Wednesday seeking comment. Representatives for the Pasquotank County District Attorney's Office also could not be reached.

Authorities have not said whether any officers were injured during the shooting nor how fast Brown's vehicle was traveling when it allegedly made contact with officers.

Wooten released a statement after the court hearing Wednesday, saying he wanted the body camera footage to be released to the public as soon as possible.

"I'm disappointed it won't happen immediately," he said. "Obviously, I'll respect the judge's ruling. Although we're unable to show the public what happened right now, the independent investigators are working to complete their investigation. As soon as all of the important facts are given to me, I will act quickly to ensure accountability and I'll be as transparent as I possibly can with the public."