Politician accused of Las Vegas journalist's murder was upset over reporting, his DNA found at crime scene, police say

The suspect accused of killing a Las Vegas investigative journalist was upset over stories written about him by the reporter, and his DNA was found at the crime scene, authorities said Thursday.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was being held without bail, booked on a charge of open murder, following his arrest Wednesday evening in connection to the stabbing death of prominent Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

The noted investigative journalist had written stories about alleged bullying and favoritism in Telles’ office. The reporter was found stabbed to death outside his Bronze Circle home Saturday, though police said he was likely killed Friday.

A police officer unholsters his gun while taking a position at the house of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles on Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. John Locher / AP

“This is a terrible and jarring homicide one that has deeply impacted Las Vegas,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Thursday. “Every murder is tragic but the killing of a journalist is particularly troublesome.”

Detectives immediately zeroed in on Telles, 45, because he publicly expressed his anger at German and his reporting, Las Vegas police said.

"Telles was upset about articles that were being written by German as an investigative journalist that exposed potential wrongdoing, and Telles had publicly expressed his issues with that reporting," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Capt. Dori Koren said Thursday.

“And then ultimately Telles was also upset, for what we found out later, that there was additional reporting that was pending."

Surveillance video showed a red or maroon GMC Denali driving suspiciously through the neighborhood before German was killed at about 11:18 a.m. Friday, according to Koren.

Investigators eventually found that a GMC Denali, matching the one in German's neighborhood, was parked at Telles' home and registered to his wife, police said.

That SUV had been driven away from Telles' home between 9 a.m. to noon on the day of German's murder, matching the police timeline of the slaying, officials said.

"We developed a very critical lead which was a vehicle that we identified as a maroon colored GMC Denali that was suspiciously driving around in the neighborhood on the morning of the murder," Koren said.

"That vehicle had stopped multiple times throughout the neighborhood and was behaving suspiciously."

Police this week concentrated their search on a possible suspect wearing a wide straw hat and a bright orange reflective long-sleeve shirt.

Investigators served a search warrant at Telles' home on Wednesday and found partially destroyed shoes and a hat, resembling the clothes of a suspect seen in images that police had released early in the investigation, Koren said.

A DNA sample from Telles' clothes eventually linked him to the crime scene and prompted his arrest, police said.

“As you can see there’s apparent blood on the shoes," Koren said showing pictures of the shoes and hat. "And the shoes were cut, likely in am manner to try to destroy evidence."

Las Vegas police officers on Wednesday blocked off a portion of Spanish Steps Lane and hauled away what appeared to be a red SUV from a home. Telles has a listed address in the 9600 block of Spanish Steps Lane.

Telles was taken out of his home on a stretcher.

“He had self-inflicted wounds and we were trying to provide medical attention,” said Koren, who declined to detail the injuries but called them non-life-threatening.

Telles' office oversees the estates of Clark County residents who die without legal next of kin. He's scheduled to make his first court appearance later Thursday afternoon.

Telles could not be reached for comment on Wednesday afternoon during the police search.

The county administrator was later spotted by reporters entering his Spanish Steps Lane home — wearing what appeared to be an all-white, one-piece protective outfit — through the garage, as he declined to answer questions about the murder.

German's reporting about Telles' office might have played a role in the administrator losing his job, as he was narrowly edged out in the Democratic primary for the position over the summer.

He captured 35,279 votes, or 32.4%, finishing just behind one of his top deputies, Rita Reid, who had 37,401 votes, or 34.3%.