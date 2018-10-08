Pop star Taylor Swift breaks silence, endorses two Democrats in Tennessee

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Pop star Taylor Swift broke her silence on politics Sunday, pledging to support two congressional Democratic candidates in Tennessee during next month’s midterm elections.

In a post on Instagram, Swift — who moved to Tennessee as a teenager — said she planned to vote for former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredsen for U.S. Senate and Rep. Jim Cooper in his reelection bid to Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” Swift said.

Saying she supports LGBTQ rights and is against systemic racism and other forms of discrimination, Swift said she couldn’t support Bredsen’s opponent, Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn.

“As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn,” she said. “Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me.”

Last year, Swift won a civil suit against a Denver radio personality, David Mueller, after she claimed he sexually assaulted her. Swift filed the suit only after Mueller alleged in a separate claim that the pop star’s mother and a member of her management team helped get him fired.

Mueller had sought $3 million in a suit that was dismissed on Aug. 11. Swift was awarded a symbolic $1 three days later.

In a statement at the time, Swift said she planned to help other sexual assault victims defend themselves in court.

"I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this,” she said. “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard.”

Swift has been skewered for political silence in the past — the Guardian suggested last year that she might be an “envoy for Trump’s values” — but on Sunday some fans railed against her decision to end it.

“Politics just ruined your career,” tweeted one. “You picked the wrong side. We are never ever getting back together. Unfollowed.”

“Respectfully, be quiet and sing!” another tweeted. “I guess you’re more pop than country now anyway. You’re country fans are gonna be disappointed. Now you’re on the level of Katie Perry.”