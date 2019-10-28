Breaking News Emails
The next salvo in the fast-food chicken sandwich war will be fired — or fried — on Nov. 3.
"Y’all…the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day," Popeyes Louisiana Chicken tweeted Monday, announcing the return of its highly sought after fried chicken sandwich that set off the "chicken sandwich wars" on social media in August.
The announcement was accompanied by a video that shows a side-by-side image of the Chick-fil-A and Popeyes logos on a service area sign and a man removing a label underneath the Popeyes sign that says, "Open Sundays." Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays, a policy started by the company's founder in 1946, so that "employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose," according to the Chick-fil-A website.
The Popeyes sandwich that debuted in August sold out at all locations nationwide within a matter of weeks, prompting a Tennessee man, who allegedly could not get his hands on the buzzed-about sandwich, to sue the company, alleging it engaged in "false advertising" and “deceptive business practices by entity to public.”
The sandwich wars waged on Twitter began Aug. 19, when Chick-fil-A appeared to take a jab at the new sandwich that Popeyes had begun offering. Chick-fil-A said in a tweet that its chicken sandwich was "the original." Popeyes responded via Twitter: “... y’all good?”
Popeyes, Chick-fil-A and other fast-food chains traded insults on Twitter, claiming ownership of the best-tasting chicken sandwich.