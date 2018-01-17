Porn star Stormy Daniels described affair with Donald Trump in 2011 magazine interview

Adult movie actress Stormy Daniels purportedly denied having an extramarital affair in 2006 with Donald Trump, but she told a different story back in 2011, according to a recently rediscovered magazine interview published Wednesday.

InTouch magazine has just made public a 7-year-old interview with Daniels in which she claims that a sexual relationship with Trump began after she met the future president at a celebrity golf tournament in July 2006 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels appears at the Wicked Pictures booth at the 2017 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Jan. 18, 2017 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller / Getty Images file

“I actually don’t even remember why I did it but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please don’t try to pay me’,” said Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in the 2011 interview. “And then I remember thinking, ‘But I bet if he did, it would be a lot.'”

In an article headlined “Donald Trump Cheated on Melania With Me," InTouch asserts that Daniels told the magazine that she and Trump — then the host of NBC's "The Apprentice" — had several more encounters over the next few years after the Tahoe meeting.

“Whether you’re a fan or his or not, which I never really was, you gotta admit he’s pretty fascinating,” she said. “We had really good banter. He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful and smart just like his daughter.”

InTouch said that Daniels' story was corroborated in 2011 "by her good friend Randy Spears and supported by her ex-husband Mike Moz."

NBC News has reached out to Daniels, Spears, Moz, and the White House for comment on the InTouch interview but received no response.

The InTouch interview surfaced after The Wall Street Journal reported last week that a lawyer for Trump, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 in hush money a month before the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen also provided a statement that was signed in the name of Daniels that called rumors of the affair and hush money "completely false.”

"When I met Donald Trump, he was gracious, professional and a complete gentleman to me and EVERYONE in my presence," reads the letter, which begins "TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN."

Attorney Michael Cohen provided a signed statement from Stormy Daniels alleging she had no sexual interaction with Trump. Courtesy Michael Cohen

On Tuesday, Daniels’ friend and fellow adult-film actress Alana Evans told TODAY’s Megyn Kelly that Trump invited her to join them for a “party” in his Lake Tahoe hotel room. She declined but said she had an inkling of the kind of party Trump and Daniels had in mind.

“If you’re inviting me to a hotel room to hang out with another man and a girlfriend of mine, it’s very easy for you to believe that there’s going to be more going on than just playing cards of Scrabble,” Evans said.

Evans said she called Daniels the next morning and got the scoop.

“She says, ‘Well picture this, Donald Trump chasing me around the bedroom in his tighty whities,” Evans told Kelly. “Isn’t something that you forget.”

Following Evans’ appearance on TODAY, Cohen, Trump's lawyer, released a statement to NBC News. “There rumors have circulated time and again since 2011," the statement said. "Once again, President Trump vehemently denies any such occurrence, as has Ms. Daniels.” But, notably, Cohen did not deny paying Daniels to keep quiet.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed WSJ: Michael Cohen paid porn actress after alleged Trump affair 2:35 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1136353347545" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Slate editor-in-chief Jacob Weisberg has also reported that Daniels told him in 2016 she had a yearlong affair with Trump after meeting him at a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada in 2006. He said they were in talks about publishing her account when Daniels stopped responding to his calls and text messages about a week before the presidential election.

According to InTouch, Daniels said her affair with the future president began after Trump invited her to dinner and she showed up at his hotel room where she was met by a bodyguard named "Keith." Trump did have a bodyguard named Keith Schiller who left the White House in September.

Inside the hotel room, Daniels allegedly said she found Trump sprawled out on a couch in pajama pants and watching TV.

Donald Trump takes a call during a practice round for the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship on Thursday, July 13, 2006, in Stateline, Nevada. Dino Vournas / AP file

"I was like, 'Ha, does Mr. Hefner know that you stole his outfit?'" Daniels told the magazine, referring to late pajama-wearing Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner. “We ended up having dinner in the room.” Daniels said neither of them touched alcohol and that Trump peppered her with “business questions” while she teased him about his hair and asked about his wife Melania, who just four months earlier had given birth to their son Barron.

“He goes, ‘Oh, don’t worry about her’,” Daniels told the magazine.

Daniels said they talked for hours and that after she went to the bathroom she found Trump “sitting on the bed and he was like, ‘Come here.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh, here we go’.”

The sex, Daniels said, was "nothing crazy."

In the interview, Daniels said she later told the porn actor Randy Spears about the encounter, who then confirmed to InTouch that they had that conversation.

“I think she got a kick out of the fact that it was Donald Trump,” Spears told the magazine.

Daniels claimed to the magazine that Trump was “smitten” with her, called her “honeybunch,” and promised to get her a part on "The Apprentice."

“It was almost like he was so taken with me that I could move him around like a puppet,” she said.

Daniels told InTouch that she visited Trump at his office in Trump Tower and saw him at several other events after that, including the Miss USA Pageant in 2007. She said she spoke to him by phone several times as well, and her now ex-husband Michael Mosny, aka Michael Moz, sometimes listened in.

Her last call from Trump, according to the article was “in late 2009 or early 2010.”

Megyn Kelly sat down with Alana Evans, the friend of Stormy Daniels, on Jan. 16, 2018. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Since then, however, Daniels has denied the affair — even after her former Wicked Pictures actress Jessica Drake joined a dozen or so women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. Drake said her ugly encounter with Trump happened at the same golf tournament where he met Daniels.