Porsche launches into second story of New Jersey building, killing 2

The driver of a Porsche in New Jersey lost control of the vehicle early on Sunday, causing it to launch into the second story of a building, killing two people, according to officials.
At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Toms River Police Department received a call that a car had crashed into a building, which houses several businesses including a real estate company and a counseling service, officials said.
The Porsche was traveling at a high rate of speed, headed northbound, when the driver lost control and hit a median, causing the car to go airborne, Toms River Police Department Media Relations Specialist Jillian Messina said in an email to NBC News.
The occupants of the vehicle have not been identified, according to Messina, but the two people who died are believed to the occupants of the Porsche. It is believed the two people in the Porsche were its only occupants.
The building, which is across the street from an elementary school, was unoccupied at the time of the accident, according to NBC New York.
Images of the scene show a gaping hole inside the red brick building, with the red Porsche still inside the building.
Authorities said they are investigating the crash.