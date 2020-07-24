Juniper Simonis has been supporting the Black Lives Matter movement in Portland, Oregon, since the killing of George Floyd in May.

In a show of solidarity, Simonis, 35, a trans woman who works as a quantitative ecologist and who uses gender-neutral pronouns, visited demonstrations near their home in southeast Portland. But on July 10, Simonis was outside the Edith Green-Wendell Wyatt Federal Building in downtown Portland with their service dog, Wallace, when Simonis was detained by federal law enforcement officers. Simonis said the officers failed to identify themselves.

Moments before being arrested, Simonis said agents deployed pepper spray. Simonis said the force of the spray, fired from less than 10 feet away, bruised their face. During the arrest, Simonis added that one of the officers squeezed Wallace so hard the dog defecated.

“It’s scary how bad they are at their jobs because of the weapons that they have at their disposal,” Simonis told NBC News.

Simonis was held for more than eight hours. Federal agents dragged Simonis inside the Edith Green-Wendell Wyatt Federal Building, then later transported them by car to the federal courthouse nearby, where Simonis was ultimately transferred into U.S. Marshals' custody. Simonis asked numerous times to make a phone call and for legal representation, but said officers provided neither, and didn’t provide answers about what was happening. Simonis was released early the following morning with two citations: "failure to comply with a lawful order of police officer, and assaulting/resisting/impeding certain officers or employees."

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did not respond to a request for comment about Simonis' arrest.

Simonis' experience isn't an isolated one. Protesters in Portland have been seen in social media videos, verified by NBC News’ Social Newsgathering team, being snatched and hauled away by federal agents. Sometimes they have been driven away by unmarked rental cars.

NBC News was able to determine that these agents were associated with DHS based on the federal agency's patch on the right arm of agents' uniforms. The presence of these officials has increased in Portland since July 4 following the federal government’s claims that increased protests, violence and vandalism had triggered the need for more law enforcement.

U.S. District Judge Michael Simon issued a temporary restraining order barring federal agents from threatening arrest, or using force, against journalists or legal observers in Portland on Thursday evening in response to suits filed by the American Civil Liberties Union. "Plaintiffs' declarations describe situations including that they were identifiable as press, were not engaging in unlawful activity or protesting, were not standing near protesters, and yet were subject to violence by federal agents," the judge wrote in the order. "Contrary to the Federal Defendants' arguments, this evidence does not support that the force used on Plaintiffs were "unintended consequences" of crowd control."

The situation in Portland has been tense. Early Thursday morning, social media videos captured the city's mayor, Ted Wheeler, being tear-gassed after speaking to protesters about the presence of federal agents in the city.

Wheeler still taking lots of gas and flash bangs and standing firm. I’ve had to walk away twice to recover. pic.twitter.com/EyJFsHX1ri — Jonathan Maus (@Jonathan_Maus) July 23, 2020

Other cities may soon see a similar presence of federal agents. President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he would be sending "hundreds" of federal law enforcement officers to Chicago and would soon send law enforcement to other U.S. cities, including Albuquerque, New Mexico.

These federal officers (?) just rushed up and arrested someone for no reason pic.twitter.com/xcFVuoMZmN — Matcha chai (@matcha_chai) July 15, 2020

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf on Tuesday said federal agents had made 43 arrests since July 4 in Portland. On July 17 he tweeted photos of Border Patrol Tactical Unit agents in Portland, claiming they "have defended our institutions of justice against violent anarchists for 48 straight days.” These tweets now appear to have been removed from Wolf's verified Twitter account. NBC News was able to obtain screenshots before their removal.