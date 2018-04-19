Possible charges in Prince's death could be announced Thursday

A toxicology report from Prince's autopsy showed last month that the singer, 57, whose full name was Prince Rogers Nelson, had concentrations of the opioid painkiller fentanyl in his body that experts called "exceedingly high." The official cause of death was ruled to be a self-administered overdose.

Search warrants last year revealed that prescription drugs were found all over Prince's house, some of them in the name of a confidant who claimed that he hadn't known that Prince was addicted to pain pills. The documents didn't indicate whether investigators had pinpointed the source of the fentanyl, and no one has been charged with a crime.

Prince's body was discovered when the son of Howard Kornfeld, the doctor at Recovery Without Walls, a drug rehabilitation center in California, arrived in response to a call the day before from a representative who reported a "grave medical emergency" related to prescription pain medication, the facility's attorney said at the time.

Kornfeld's son, who isn't a physician, was carrying a drug often used for opioid withdrawal. But Prince was found unresponsive; he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Prince was also being treated by Michael Schulenberg, a Minneapolis geriatrician — a doctor specializing in treating the elderly — for opioid withdrawal, anemia and fatigue, a source with knowledge of his treatment told NBC News in 2016.

According to court documents, Schulenberg saw Prince on the night of April 20, 2016, and returned to Paisley Park the next morning, only to discover that his patient had died.

After his death, close friends of Prince said they didn't believe the musician — a Jehovah's Witness and proponent of clean leaving — was abusing drugs. But others said Prince had hip problems stemming from years of energetic performances that could have pushed him to take pain medicine.