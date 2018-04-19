Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Possible charges in Prince's death could be announced Thursday

A Minnesota prosecutor will announce the results of a two-year investigation.

by Alex Johnson /
Prince performed at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in Indio, California, in April 2008.Kevin Winter / Getty Images, file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A Minnesota prosecutor will announce Thursday whether anyone will be charged in the music superstar Prince's drug overdose death in 2016.

Carver County Attorney Mark Metz scheduled a news conference for Thursday morning in Chaska to announce a decision, the county attorney's office said in a brief statement Wednesday. The statement gave no further details and said Metz wouldn't take questions at the news conference.

Metz's team has been reviewing the Carver County Sheriff's Office investigation since March.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

June 2016: Prince died of painkiller overdose, medical examiner says

02:01

A toxicology report from Prince's autopsy showed last month that the singer, 57, whose full name was Prince Rogers Nelson, had concentrations of the opioid painkiller fentanyl in his body that experts called "exceedingly high." The official cause of death was ruled to be a self-administered overdose.

Search warrants last year revealed that prescription drugs were found all over Prince's house, some of them in the name of a confidant who claimed that he hadn't known that Prince was addicted to pain pills. The documents didn't indicate whether investigators had pinpointed the source of the fentanyl, and no one has been charged with a crime.

Related

What is fentanyl? The drug that killed Prince has killed thousands of others.

Prince's body was discovered when the son of Howard Kornfeld, the doctor at Recovery Without Walls, a drug rehabilitation center in California, arrived in response to a call the day before from a representative who reported a "grave medical emergency" related to prescription pain medication, the facility's attorney said at the time.

Kornfeld's son, who isn't a physician, was carrying a drug often used for opioid withdrawal. But Prince was found unresponsive; he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Related

New Prince music released a year after his death

Prince was also being treated by Michael Schulenberg, a Minneapolis geriatrician — a doctor specializing in treating the elderly — for opioid withdrawal, anemia and fatigue, a source with knowledge of his treatment told NBC News in 2016.

According to court documents, Schulenberg saw Prince on the night of April 20, 2016, and returned to Paisley Park the next morning, only to discover that his patient had died.

After his death, close friends of Prince said they didn't believe the musician — a Jehovah's Witness and proponent of clean leaving — was abusing drugs. But others said Prince had hip problems stemming from years of energetic performances that could have pushed him to take pain medicine.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.