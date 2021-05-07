The Department of Homeland Security is investigating a possible human smuggling incident in San Antonio, Texas, a spokesperson for the department said.

A witness contacted the San Antonio Police Department about a suspicious vehicle on Interstate 10 and as a police officer approached the vehicle, the back door swung open and several people ran out, a police spokesperson told reporters.

Video obtained by NBC News affiliate WOAI showed dozens of people leaving the truck and running in every direction.

Authorities said they arrested the truck's 49-year-old driver and made contact with 29 people who had been in the trailer.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson said Friday that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is currently "following up on the information provided" by the San Antonio Police Department, which reached out "for assistance on a possible human smuggling event involving a semi-tractor trailer traveling on I-10, east of San Antonio."

The San Antonio Police Department did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment.