The labor contracts of 50,000 workers at Las Vegas' Strip and downtown casinos expired at midnight Thursday, raising the prospect of a strike.

They include bartenders, food and cocktail servers, porters and cooks at 34 casino resorts who are members of the Culinary Union. By 4:30 a.m. ET on Friday, the union had not called for an actual walkout.

Last week, 25,000 unionized workers voted 99 percent in favor of authorizing a strike should their contracts expire.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation and MGM Resorts International — as well as other properties including Caesars Palace, the Bellagio, the MGM Grand, Excalibur and Luxor — are all potentially affected.

1am update: Contract negotiations ongoing with @CaesarsEnt. No deal has been reached. The Culinary Union has *not* yet called for a strike walkout.



🚨Friday, June 1: Strike HQ opens at 10am. pic.twitter.com/amI3lXUibV — The Culinary Union (@Culinary226) June 1, 2018

If a large-scale strike is called, it would be the first in more than three decades.

The Culinary Union said in a statement early Friday that hospitality workers were now "preparing for a citywide strike" and planned to begin making "thousands of strike picket signs."

The union added that negotiations were ongoing with Caesars Entertainment regarding a new contract.

On Thursday, union spokeswoman Bethany Khan said no more meetings had been scheduled with MGM.