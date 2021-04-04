Possible military explosive devise washes ashore on Florida beach

A possible military explosive training devise washed ashore on a Florida beach early Sunday morning.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said a deputy on patrol discovered the device on the beach in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, about 30 miles north of Miami, at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Bomb squad members removed a possible naval explosive device that washed ashore in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla., on April 4, 2021. Broward County Sheriff's Office

“BSO deputies secured the area around the item and closed off a small section of the beach,” the sheriff said in a statement.

The device had the word “inert” written on it, but "out of an abundance of caution” authorities on the scene called a bomb squad and the Air Force.

It was “determined that the sea mine was safe" and it was removed from the beach, the sheriff’s office said. The beach was then reopened.

The origin of the device remains unclear.