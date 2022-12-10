Postal worker fatally shot while on duty in Milwaukee

A postal worker was fatally shot while out delivering mail in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday, according to a news release.

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to the 5000 block of North 65th street at around 5:59 p.m. and found a 44-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police did not identify the victim, but said he "was an on duty United States postal carrier with over 18 years of service."

"The Milwaukee Police Department sends our sincere condolences to the victim's family and to the USPS for the loss of their member," the department said in a statement.

The circumstances that lead to the postal worker's death are under investigation by Milwaukee police with assistance from the United States Postal Inspection Service and the FBI.

The United States Postal Inspection Service and the FBI did not respond to requests for comment.