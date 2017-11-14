A Florida man walking to church to feed the homeless is believed to have become the fourth victim of a serial killer terrorizing Tampa.

Ronald Felton was fatally shot just blocks from a memorial honoring three people who were killed within days of one another in the neighborhood of Seminole Heights in Tampa.

Tampa Police Department Public Information Officer Steve Hegarty said it is not known if the death is connected to the three October murders, but said it will be treated as such until authorities can rule it out.

As police scoured the area for a suspect, residents were told to lock their doors and stay in place.

"We need folks to think about everything they heard last night and everything the saw this morning," Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said during a press conference Tuesday morning. " ... We need to catch this killer before we have to notify one more family that their loved one is dead."

Felton, a father of three adult children, was on his way to feed the homeless at New Seasons Apostolic church when he was shot, his brother told NBC News. James Felton said when his 60-year-old sibling wasn't at his construction job, he spent every Tuesday and Thursday morning at the church.

Ronald Felton, possible fourth victim of Tampa serial killer. Courtesy James Felton

Ronald Felton was on the phone with his twin brother just moments before the shooting took place.

"The people he works with were already there and they heard four shots," James Felton told NBC News. "His twin brother didn't hear it."

At approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday, police patrolling the area received a call of shots fired and were at the scene within a minute, police said.

A massive police presence descended on the neighborhood, and as of 7:30 a.m., many streets had been closed, according to NBC News affiliate WFLA.

Interim Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said police believed the suspect was still in the neighborhood and that officers were knocking on doors in addition to deploying K-9 units and helicopter searches.

Dugan also urged Tampa residents who own firearms to ensure they know where their guns are.

"If you own a firearm of any type, we need you to verify that it’s where it needs to be," Dugan said.

Police have already knocked on approximately 1,900 doors in an attempt to gather information about the slayings, Dugan said.

The first killing took place on Oct. 9 when Benjamin Mitchell, 22, was shot in Seminole Heights while waiting for a bus.

Monica Hoffa, 32, was found dead in a vacant lot on Oct. 13 after being shot.

While walking on Oct. 19, Anthony Naiboa, 20, was shot and killed.

Investigators have not said what evidence ties the three initial crimes together, or whether they have forensics that show the same weapon was used in all of them.

“My understanding from talking to one of the detectives is that they have 750 leads called in and that’s a mountain of information to go through one by one," Kenny Hoffa, Monica Hoffa's father, said. "I’m just praying one of those leads ... pans out.

"I hope they bring him to justice today and I’ll be on my way to Tampa — just to look him in his eyes. He’s got some answering to do. We, and now it sounds like three other families, deserve answers," Hoffa said.

Police have released video of a person of interest running during the night of the first murder. Although he is not thought to be a suspect, officials believe the person of interest might have been within range of the murder.

"We believe he may have seen something or heard something that could assist us in this investigation," Dugan said on Oct. 26.

Currently, authorities are offering a $41,000 reward for anyone who has information leading to the arrest of a suspect.