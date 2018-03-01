Tropical storm Gordon takes aim at Gulf Coast

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A system moving quickly toward the central U.S. Gulf Coast become a tropical storm Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system, now named Gordon, was about 30 miles west of Key Largo in the Florida Keys. Maximum sustained winds have been clocked at 45 mph and the system is moving west-northwest at 17 mph.

A storm surge watch has been issued from the Mississippi-Alabama border westward to the Mouth of the Mississippi River, the NHC said.

Map showing the potential path of Tropical Cyclone Seven as it approaches the Gulf. National Hurricane Center

A tropical storm warning has been issued for portions of the central Gulf Coast from the Alabama-Florida line westward to nearly Morgan City, Louisiana.

The system could dump 2 to 4 inches of rain over parts of the Bahamas, the Florida Keys and South Florida through early Tuesday.

Meanwhile Tropical Storm Florence continues to hold steady over the eastern Atlantic, about 790 miles west-northwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

Florence was moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph and maximum sustained winds of 50 mph with higher gusts late Sunday evening.

Forecasters say little change in strength is expected in coming days and no coastal watches or warnings are in effect.