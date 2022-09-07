IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays

The outage lasted from before 5 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Travelers line up at a TSA screening area at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 7, 2022.
Travelers line up at a TSA screening area at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 7, 2022. An early morning power outage at the airport caused flight delays that continued even after electricity was restored.Austin-Bergstrom International Airport via AP
By Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — An early morning power outage Wednesday at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport caused flight delays that continued even after electricity was restored.

The airport reported it lost power shortly before 5 a.m., and soon after said flights had been stopped. The lights were back on by 8 a.m., but airport officials told passengers that flights would be delayed.

The airport shut down roadways leading to the airport, which led to traffic backups on a nearby freeway. Austin police asked people to stay in their vehicles until the roadways reopened.

Transportation Security Administration checkpoints were open shortly after 8 a.m., but flight delays continued.

