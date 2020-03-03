Power outage hits Los Angeles International Airport, nearby polling places on Super Tuesday

LOS ANGELES — Several terminals at Los Angeles International Airport and nearby polling stations lost electrical power on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
An LAPD station went dark and traffic lights in the area were impacted, authorities said.
LAX announced at 12:21 p.m. PT that the airport "has experienced a power interruption" and that crews were "working to restore systems."
Then 15 minutes later LAX said the blackout had reached Terminals 1, 2 and 3, while the Tom Bradley International Terminal and Terminals "4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 have full power."
"Power is being restored now to all terminals. Thanks for your patience," the airport said at 12:52 p.m. PT.
Electricity at LAX is provided by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and a spokeswoman for the utility told NBC News there were outages at the airport and neighboring L.A. neighborhoods of Westchester and Playa del Rey.
Those blackouts affected about 26,000 customers of the 1.5 million homes and offices served by LADWP, the utility rep said.
There was no abnormal weather or high winds in the region on Tuesday afternoon.
Most of Southern California, outside of L.A. city limits, is served by Southern California Edison. At about the same time of the LAX outage, about 7,000 customers of that power company's 5 million were without electricity — about a normal level of outage at any given time, a spokesman said.
Andrew Blankstein reported from Los Angeles, while David K. Li and Jareen Imam reported from New Yort.