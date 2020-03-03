Power outage hits Los Angeles International Airport, nearby polling places on Super Tuesday

LOS ANGELES — Several terminals at Los Angeles International Airport and nearby polling stations lost electrical power Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
A Los Angeles police station went dark, and traffic lights in the area were affected, authorities said.
LAX announced at 12:21 p.m. local time that the airport "has experienced a power interruption" and that crews were "working to restore systems."
Then, 15 minutes later, LAX said the blackout had reached terminals 1, 2 and 3, while the Tom Bradley International Terminal and terminals "4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 have full power."
"Power is being restored now to all terminals. Thanks for your patience," the airport said at 12:52 p.m.
A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Water and Power Department, which provides electricity at LAX, told NBC News there were outages at the airport and in neighboring neighborhoods of Westchester and Playa del Rey.
Those blackouts affected about 26,000 of the 1.5 million homes and businesses served by the utility, the spokeswoman said.
There was no abnormal weather or high wind in the region Tuesday afternoon.
Most of Southern California outside the Los Angeles city limits is served by Southern California Edison, or SCE. At about the same time as the LAX outage, about 7,000 of SCE's 5 million customers were without electricity — about a normal level of outage at any given time, a spokesman said.
This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.
Andrew Blankstein reported from Los Angeles, while David K. Li and Jareen Imam reported from New York.