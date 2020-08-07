Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Aug. 7, 2020, 10:04 AM UTC / Updated Aug. 7, 2020, 10:11 AM UTC

Large parts of New York City were shrouded in darkness early Friday during a so-far unexplained power outage.

Philip O'Brien, spokesperson for Con Edison, told NBC News that the power company was investigating outages in Harlem, Central Park and Lenox Hill.

Social media users posted images and videos showing a blackout around 5.30 a.m.

NBC News and NBC New York staff reported that power was returning to many areas just before 6 a.m.

As of 5.50 a.m. power had returned to parts of Harlem, according to an NBC News journalist in the area.

MSNBC journalist Kendis Gibson tweeted video showing power returning to upper Manhattan.

And we’re back! Here’s the moment electricity returned to upper Manhattan: pic.twitter.com/EQlR7yjwJN — kendis (@kendisgibson) August 7, 2020

The Metropolitan Transport Authority said that the outage would delay trains, including the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven service into and out of Grand Central.

Hudson, Harlem, New Haven Line Service into and out of Grand Central Terminal is experiencing delays of 10 to 15 minutes due to power issues. — Metro-North Railroad. Wear a Mask-Stop the Spread. (@MetroNorth) August 7, 2020

This is a developing story, check back here for updates soon.