Large parts of New York City were shrouded in darkness early Friday during a so-far unexplained power outage.
Philip O'Brien, spokesperson for Con Edison, told NBC News that the power company was investigating outages in Harlem, Central Park and Lenox Hill.
Social media users posted images and videos showing a blackout around 5.30 a.m.
NBC News and NBC New York staff reported that power was returning to many areas just before 6 a.m.
As of 5.50 a.m. power had returned to parts of Harlem, according to an NBC News journalist in the area.
MSNBC journalist Kendis Gibson tweeted video showing power returning to upper Manhattan.
The Metropolitan Transport Authority said that the outage would delay trains, including the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven service into and out of Grand Central.
