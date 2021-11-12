Power outage snarls operations at Raleigh-Durham International Airport

A "major power disruption" grounded operations at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday morning, leading to long lines and hours of delays.

The outage happened at Terminal 2, which plays host to Air Canada, Allegiant Air, and Alaska, American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Spirit, Sun Country and United Airlines, according to a statement the airport posted at 4:10 a.m.

Lines of passengers are seen outside Raleigh-Durham International Airport after a power outage caused major delays Friday. via WRAL

By 8:55 a.m., about two-thirds of Terminal 2’s operating systems had been restored, officials said.

The outage was blamed on "water damage to a power distribution center in our main terminal," according to an airport statement.

Terminal 1, which houses Southwest Airlines, was not impacted.

The North Carolina hub serves 38 nonstop destinations and three international spots.

This is a developing story. Please check here for updates.