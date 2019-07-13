NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 31: The Empire State Building rises over Midtown Manhattan as seen from the window of a Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Blackhawk helicopter ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII on January 31, 2014 in New York City. Helicopters flown by "air interdiction agents" from the CBP's Office of Air and Marine (OAM), are providing air support for Super Bowl XLVIII between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

John Moore / Getty Images