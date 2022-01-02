Powerball jackpot is at $522M after no ticket matches New Year’s Day drawing

Powerball’s top prize of more than half a billion dollars remains up for grabs after the New Year’s Day drawing failed to produce an overall winner.

As the amount grows so do ticket sales. Over the weekend, game leaders increased Monday’s draw from $500 million to $522 million, with a cash value of around $372 million, the lottery game said in a news release.

Saturday's winning Powerball drawing numbers were white balls 6, 12, 39, 48, and 50. The Powerball number was 7.

Powerball said that more than 2.7 million tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million and some of the winning tickets included three winning Match 5 tickets worth $1 million each sold in Arizona, California and Florida. Other winning tickets sold in Maryland.

The last Powerball jackpot was hit in October in California when a single ticket won $699.8 million. That jackpot was the 5th largest in Powerball history and the 7th largest in U.S. lottery history, the news release said.

There have been 38 drawings in a row since then with no winner — the odds of actually winning the jackpot are around 1 in 292.2 million according to the organizers.

People can purchase tickets for $2. They are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.