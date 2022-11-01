Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion for second time in game history

Someone could get a Halloween treat of a lifetime Monday when Powerball draws for a jackpot worth $1 billion.

The jackpot broke $1 billion after no one won Saturday, game officials said.

It’s the second time that a jackpot has passed the $1 billion mark. Winners in California, Florida and Tennessee won the other one — a $1.5 billion jackpot — in 2016.

Monday’s top prize is so large because no one has matched all five numbers and a powerball since Aug. 3, almost three months ago.

The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million. Those are far longer odds than the chance of being struck by lightning in the United States in any given year, which is around 1 million.