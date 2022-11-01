IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion for second time in game history

The other jackpot, worth $1.5 billion, was won by people in three states in 2016.
Store clerk Eduardo Duran rubs purchased lottery tickets on the head of the store lucky bluebird for the drawing of the Powerball lottery at the Blue Bird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The jackpot for Monday night's drawing soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing. It's the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A store clerk rubs lottery tickets on the head of a store bluebird, for luck, prior to the Powerball lottery draw, in Hawthorne, Calif., on Monday.Damian Dovarganes / AP
By Phil Helsel

Someone could get a Halloween treat of a lifetime Monday when Powerball draws for a jackpot worth $1 billion.

The jackpot broke $1 billion after no one won Saturday, game officials said.

It’s the second time that a jackpot has passed the $1 billion mark. Winners in California, Florida and Tennessee won the other one — a $1.5 billion jackpot — in 2016.

Monday’s top prize is so large because no one has matched all five numbers and a powerball since Aug. 3, almost three months ago.

The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million. Those are far longer odds than the chance of being struck by lightning in the United States in any given year, which is around 1 million.

