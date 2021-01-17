Powerball jackpot increases to $730 million, Mega Millions rises to $850 million

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $730 million and the Mega Millions jackpot soared to an estimated $850 million after the last drawing for each respective lotteries was unsuccessful.

No one matched all five numbers and the red ball on Saturday night during the Powerball drawing, according to NBC New York. The winning numbers were 67, 20, 65, 14, 39, and the Powerball was 02.

The jackpot prize for the Powerball, as it stands now, would be the fifth biggest in the history of the United States.

The Mega Millions drawing on Friday was also unsuccessful, with no winner to claim that prize either. Those winning numbers were 3, 11, 12, 38, 43 and 15.

If a winner claims the Mega Millions after the next drawing, now at roughly $850 million, it would be the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Tuesday. The Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday.

Both prizes are the totals if a winner choses the annuity option, paid over 30 years, but cash prizes are lower than the current totals.

Cash prizes, which are typically the winners' preferred method of payment, currently stand at $546 million for the Powerball and $628.2 million for Mega Millions, according to NBC New York.

The largest lottery jackpot won in the United States was a Powerball worth $1.586 billion in January of 2016. Those winnings were split between three ticket holders in California, Florida and Tennessee.