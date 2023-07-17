Powerball jackpot getting close to record territory with $900M prize

Lottery fans are eagerly awaiting the chance for a mighty payout Monday night as the Powerball total climbed to its third-largest jackpot in history.

The prize totals $900 million after Saturday night's drawing failed to find its perfect match — white balls 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and red Powerball 18, according to the website.

The most recent Powerball jackpot winner was an Ohio player, who scored a $252.6 million win in April.

It's been 37 consecutive drawings without a match, boosting the total potential payout to a near-record level.

Powerball, which is operated by the Multi-State Lottery Association, noted that this would be the seventh-largest U.S. lottery prize overall.

A winner could choose either a lump sum of $465.1 million before taxes or $900 million in annual payments over 30 years.