Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after no one wins, again

The Powerball jackpot rose to an estimated $1.2 billion after no one won the top prize in Monday’s drawing, game officials said.

The jackpot cleared the $1 billion mark Saturday.

The last time someone won the jackpot in the multistate lottery game was in July, and jackpots roll over every time there is a drawing with no winner.

The current jackpot is the third-largest in the 35-year history of the game.

Despite how many times the jackpot goes unwon, the chances stay as unlikely as ever. The odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was the $2.04 billion won in California last year.

The game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.