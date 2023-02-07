Single ticket in Washington state wins $754.6M Powerball jackpot

The lucky owner of a single Powerball ticket in Washington state has won a jackpot worth $754.6 million after matching all six numbers pulled in Monday's drawing, officials said.

The winner's identity is still a mystery, but their ticket matched white ball numbers 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and red Powerball 7. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The win means a Powerball jackpot that has eluded players since last November has been brought to an end with the 34th drawing of the jackpot run, Powerball organizers said in a news release.

Final ticket sales brought the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate to its latest total at the time of drawing, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won, officials said.

The ticket holder will be able to choose between an annuitized prize of $754.6 million or a lump sum payment of $407.2 million. Both prize options are before taxes.

If the winner does go with the annuity option, they will get one immediate payment, with 29 following annual payments that increase by 5% each year, according to officials.

Other big winners in Monday's drawing included the owners of two tickets sold in Michigan and three in New York, with those tickets matching all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Another ticket in Texas matched all five white balls and doubled the prize to $2 million by including the Power Play option for an addition $1 per play, officials said.

Meanwhile, there were also 58 tickets nationwide that won $50,000 prizes and 16 tickets drawing $100,000 prizes.

Monday's drawing was the first time the Powerball jackpot has been won this year. The Powerball jackpot was previously hit on Nov. 19, 2022, with a ticket in Kansas winning a grand prize worth $92.9 million, according to Powerball organizers.

Among the Powerball jackpots won in 2022 was a $632.6 million jackpot hit on Jan. 5 and split by winners in California and Wisconsin.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday night.