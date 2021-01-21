Powerball ticket sold in Maryland wins $731 million jackpot

Someone in Maryland may have made some serious money Wednesday night — around $731 million.

That's the estimated Powerball jackpot, and a single winning ticket was sold somewhere in the Old Line State, game officials said. The statement does not say where.

It is the only ticket to match all six numbers to win the big prize. Wednesday's winning numbers were 40, 53, 60, 68, 69, and Powerball 22

It's the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of the game, according to officials. The $731 million figure is based on an annuity; if the winner takes it as a lump sum, it would be $546.8 million.

Jackpots for Powerball and another popular game, Mega Millions, have soared since September, the last time someone won a jackpot. The size of the big prize increases the longer it goes unwon in subsequent drawings.

The Mega Millions jackpot sits at an estimated $970 million, according to its website. The next drawing for that game is Friday.

No one has hit the jackpot on that game since Sept. 15, when someone in Wisconsin won a $120 million prize.

The odds of hitting the top prize are famously astronomical: According to its website, the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.