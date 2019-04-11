Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 11, 2019, 4:46 PM GMT By Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 90-year-old Florida woman who took home $278 million from a winning Powerball ticket six years ago has sued her son and his financial advisers, claiming money was put into poor investments while she was being charged $2 million in fees.

Powerball winner Gloria C. Mackenzie, 84, left, leaves the lottery office escorted by her son, Scott Mackenzie. Steve Cannon / AP file

The lawsuit filed by Gloria Mackenzie last month in state court in Jacksonville names her son, Scott, and his financial advisers.

Scott Mackenzie had power of attorney over his mother's finances.

As the wife of a mill worker, and with little money until she was in her 80s, Gloria Mackenzie says she had little education in managing a large sum of money and relied on her son.

Scott Mackenzie says in court papers there's no basis for a lawsuit just because investments didn't grow the way his mother liked.