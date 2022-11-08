Powerball numbers in record $2B drawing announced after overnight delay

The Powerball numbers in the record $2.04 billion drawing were announced Tuesday morning after lottery officials said there was a delay Monday night.

The Multi-State Lottery Association announced the development, bringing an end to hours of suspense after the inconveniently-timed holdup that officials said was "due to one participating lottery needing additional time to process its sales and play data."

The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and the Powerball was 10, with the drawing taking place just before 9 a.m. ET at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

The official drawing results are still pending, the association said in a news release.

Many had waited with bated breath for Monday's result only to learn that the drawing would be delayed, with the Multi-State Lottery Association said it was waiting on one participating lottery to process its sales.

Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data before the winning numbers can be selected.

“This has happened a few rare times before — just not when the jackpot was at a newsworthy amount,” the association said as it announced the delay.

The last winning Powerball ticket was drawn Aug. 3 by a lucky Pennsylvanian.

A winner can choose between taking the prize in 30 payments over 29 years or as a lump-sum payment, with winners opting for the one-time cash payment, which is estimated to be $929.1 million.

Only two previous jackpots have surpassed $1.5 billion.

Among them was a South Carolina player who had the winning ticket of a $1.53 billion Mega Millions game in 2018. Three winning tickets were sold in California, Florida and Tennessee in a $1.58 billion Powerball in 2016.

The chances of picking all six numbers correctly are 1 in 292.2 million.