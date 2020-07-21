Powerful Ohio lawmaker arrested following FBI raid on his farm

Sheriff's deputies confirm law enforcement action at home of House Speaker Larry Householder.
Ohio State Representative Larry Householder (R), of District 72, stands at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House in Columbus on Oct. 30, 2019.
Ohio State Representative Larry Householder (R), of District 72, stands at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House in Columbus on Oct. 30, 2019.John Minchillo / AP

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Associated Press

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others were arrested Tuesday in a $60 million federal bribery probe, a person briefed on the investigation confirmed.

U.S. Attorney David DeVillers’ office would not discuss details of the case, which it planned to outline at a briefing later Tuesday.

Also arrested were Householder adviser Jeffrey Longstreth, longtime Statehouse lobbyist Neil Clark, former Ohio Republican Party chairman and consultant Matthew Borges and Juan Cespedes, co-founder of The Oxley Group in Columbus, the person told The Associated Press.

They requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case. A sixth person was also sought, the person said.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates

Associated Press