Pregnant Amish woman found dead in northwestern Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania State Police troopers search a residence
Pennsylvania State Police search a residence in Sparta Township, Pa., on Tuesday in their investigation into the suspected homicide of a 23-year-old Amish woman.Tim Hahn / Erie Times-News via USA Today Network
By David K. Li and Elizabeth Maline

The body of a pregnant Amish woman was found in her rural northwestern Pennsylvania home, where she was likely the victim of foul play, authorities said Wednesday.

The death of 23-year-old Rebekah A. Byler is being investigated as a criminal homicide, according to Pennsylvania State Police. “We are not releasing the cause of death at this time,” a police statement said.

Byler lived on Fish Flats Road in Sparta Township, about 120 miles north of Pittsburgh.

The woman was married with two children, ages 2 and 3, police said Thursday. A police spokesperson would not say where the husband was when Byler was found dead.

No suspects were immediately named.

She was killed on Monday, police said. A family member found her, NBC affiliate WICU of Erie, Pennsylvania, reported.

While investigators won’t say how Byler died, they’re appealing to the public for help and any information “regarding persons, vehicles, or activity in the area that might seem out of the ordinary” around the woman’s home on Monday morning, police said.

A $2,000 reward has been posted for any information that leads to an arrest.

Byler had two children, who were found safe inside her home, police told WICU.

