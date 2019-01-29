Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 29, 2019, 1:32 AM GMT By Janelle Griffith

A pregnant Lyft driver was stabbed to death over the weekend in Arizona by a passenger, police said Monday.

Kristina Howato, 39, was in her third trimester of pregnancy and working for Lyft when she dropped off the suspect, Fabian Durazo, at an apartment complex early Sunday morning, police in Tempe said in a statement.

Durazo, 20, attacked Howato with a knife while she was inside the car and continued the attack after she exited her sport utility vehicle, police said. Durazo eventually left the scene in Howato's vehicle, Tempe Police Sgt. Ron Elcock said.

Police responded to a call about a stabbing at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday and arrived at the scene to find Howato with multiple stab wounds, Elcock said.

She was taken to a hospital where she and her unborn baby were pronounced dead.

Her vehicle was equipped with GPS technology, which police said helped in locating the suspect. He was arrested on Interstate 10 in Quartzsite, Arizona.

Fabian Duranzo La Paz County Sheriff's Office

Police said when interviewed, the suspect admitted to stabbing Howato and taking her vehicle.

"Throughout our careers as officers, we have incidents that really, really touch our hearts and stay with you throughout your careers," Elcock said at a news conference Monday. "This is definitely one of those incidents that really is going to affect the police department for a long time, and the community will think about this for a long time."

Durazo faces charges of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of theft of means of transportation, one count of armed robbery and one count of kidnapping. Authorities said he was booked in La Paz County Jail but will be transported to Maricopa County Jail.

A spokeswoman for Lyft told NBC News in a statement Monday the company is assisting law enforcement with its investigation.

"We were shocked and deeply saddened to learn of this tragedy, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims," the spokeswoman said. "The safety of the Lyft community is our top priority."