A pregnant mother and her son were found dead in their car on Thursday night amid severe flooding in southeastern Pennsylvania.
The mother and child, who remain unidentified at this time, were stranded by floodwater around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, police told NBC Philadelphia.
Police said the mother was on the phone with 911 as her vehicle was swept away in the flood.
Douglass Township Police Chief John Dzurek said her car was swept about a half mile down a creek.
The mother and son were discovered Thursday evening after rescue crews searched along train tracks in Douglass Township, about an hour and 20 minutes northwest of Philadelphia.
Southeastern Pennsylvania was hit hard by flooding Thursday, and the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency after some areas received more than 6 inches of rain. The rain flooded rivers, caused a sinkhole at a daycare facility, triggered landslides, and blocked access to a local hospital for several hours, according to The Associated Press.