Pregnant New Jersey woman killed by shooter who waited outside her home, baby survives

A pregnant New Jersey woman died after a man allegedly spent 90 minutes waiting for her to come home before shooting her, according to NBC New York.

Donqua Thomas, 30, of Paterson, New Jersey, surrendered to police on Saturday in connection with the killing, NBC New York reported. The 31-year-old victim, who was eight months pregnant and has only been identified as R.L., was allegedly shot multiple times in the attack.

Apartments at 5 Christina Place in Paterson, N.J., where an alleged shooting took place. Chris Pedota / USA TODAY Network

Thomas allegedly waited in his car outside the victim's home for approximately an hour and a half on Thursday until the victim arrived home, according to NBC New York. Once she arrived, Thomas is alleged to have immediately opened fire. Then, he drove away.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center where she delivered her healthy baby and then died, officials said.

Officials did not give additional information about the baby except to say they are in stable condition, NBC New York reported.

Additional details about the relationship between Thomas and the victim have not been released.

The New Jersey Attorney General did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment. An investigation is ongoing, according to NBC New York.