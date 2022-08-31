Pregnant Texas woman, claiming unborn baby for HOV lane, hit with second ticket

The pregnant Texas woman, who claimed she was entitled to drive in HOV lanes because of her unborn child, received another ticket for the same offense, authorities said Tuesday.

Brandy Bottone, a 32-year-old Plano resident, became an unlikely focal point of the nation's post-Roe debate after she was pulled over in a carpool lane on June 29.

A sheriff's deputy cited her for driving alone in an high-occupancy vehicle lane that requires drivers to have at least one other person in the car — and Bottone claimed that one other person was the unborn child in her womb.

She insisted that the since the U.S. Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24, her unborn child now was recognized as a living person.

Her argument was apparently good enough to win a dismissal. It wasn't immediately clear if that second ticket, picked up on Aug. 3, would also be kicked.

"Yes, Ms. Bottone’s HOV case was dismissed," a Dallas County DA representative said in a statement to NBC News. "The defendant received a second HOV citation about a month after the first. This second citation is currently pending."

Brandy Bottone. KXAS

Bottone did not return several phone calls, emails and text messages Tuesday and Wednesday seeking her comment.

Bottone told the Dallas Morning News on Sunday that the second HOV pullover happened on U.S. Highway 75 South near Midpark Road and the deputy knew exactly who she was.

“ ‘You again?’ ” Buttone quoted the the deputy saying.

“ ‘So when are you going to have this baby?’ ” the deputy allegedly asked.

“ ‘Tomorrow,’ ” Bottone said she answered.

“ ‘Oh, good luck,’ ” she quoted the lawman saying before issuing her the ticket.

She’s since given birth to a baby girl, the paper reported.