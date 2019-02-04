Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 4, 2019, 7:16 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A pregnant woman died after she was found stabbed in the lobby of an apartment building in New York City on Sunday morning, the New York Police Department said.

Jennifer Irigoyen, 35, was found in the lobby of a building in the neighborhood of Ridgewood in Queens around 1 a.m. after police received a 911 call about a woman suffering from stab wounds.

Police said Irigoyen, a Queens resident, was stabbed in the neck and torso and rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Irigoyen was a real estate agent and five months pregnant when she was killed, according to NBC New York, which cited law enforcement sources.

The building superintendent, who knew Irigoyen, described her to NBC New York as a "sweetheart" and a "really, really nice girl."

“You would have fallen in love with her because she’s such a sweetheart," the superintendent said.

So far, no arrests have been made, according to police.