Pregnant woman killed in Philadelphia shooting

A $50,000 reward is being offered for investigatory leads after a pregnant woman was shot and killed in Philadelphia Saturday night.

A 32-year-old woman, who was not identified by police, was shot in the head and stomach at around 8:35 p.m., according to the Philadelphia Police Department. She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

She was seven-months pregnant, police said. Her child was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney called the news "deeply upsetting and heartbreaking" in a tweet Sunday.

"My heart goes out to the victim’s loved ones during this painful time," Kenney said. "The City is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest."